WATCH: Massive queues outside Limerick supermarkets

LIMERICK people have been warned not to buy any more than they really need – and not stockpile.

It comes with huge queues of cars forming at supermarkets across Limerick.

In the wake of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s move last night to announce an effective lockdown of Irish society, scores of people appear to have been at supermarkets up and down the country to stockpile.

The scenes are reminiscent of what was going in at supermarkets in Britain following its Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to shut down huge parts of the country.

Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan said: “While it’s understandable people are concerned at this time, it’s really important that as communities we pull together and stay level headed. We need to behave in a responsible community spirit in terms of timing your visits to the shop and spacing them out as far as possible.”

She urged people to take only what you need “and ensure your neighbours and loved ones can get what they need”.

“When you’re there, be conscious of overpurchasing certain items, as it puts added pressure on the workers in our grocery supply chain at a time when they’ve become front-line staff and really need our support,” Ms Ryan added.

Mr Varadkar took to Twitter to urge people against stockpiling, saying: “Food stores and takeaways staying open in the emergency. The supplies are good. We all have a part to play in rising to this challenge.”

A mandatory order for everyone to stay at home for a two-week period until 12 April, apart from certain exceptions, is in effect across the country.

The significantly stronger measures to boost the fight against Covid-19 came into effect at midnight last night, and include people only being allowed to leave home for essential work, to buy food, or for certain vital reasons such as attending medical appointments.