Man due in court over seizure of firearm in Limerick

A MAN is due in court later today in relation to the seizure of a suspected firearm in Limerick earlier in the week.

The man was arrested in relation to the find in Ballynanty on Thursday night.

Mayorstone gardai were on patrol in the area when they attempted to stop a car on the northside.

But the motor was driven at high speed through a number of housing estates and a “managed containment operation” was carried out with the Armed Support Unit

During the operation, the suspected firearm and rounds were thrown from the car, recovered by gardaí and will now be sent for analysis.

The man in his 30s was detained under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Nenagh District Court this afternoon, March 28 at 6pm.