BREAKING: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announces two week coronavirus lockdown

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has announced an almost total two-week lockdown of Irish society

He has urged people to stay at home in all but a few circumstances for the next fortnight - and gatherings of people outside of the same household are banned.

At a special press briefing this evening, Mr Varadkar announced a range of measures designed to continue to slow the spread of the flu-like condition.

People must remain at home unless they work in an essential health or social care service that cannot be done at home. People may also only leave their home to shop for food or goods, or collect a meal, or attend medical appointments and accept medical products, or physical exercise, while adhering to two metre social distancing.

"All public and private gatherings of any number of people outside a single household or living unit are prohibited. The virus might be in your household already. So please don't spread it to someone else's," Mr Varadkar, who was flanked by Health Minister Simon Harris and chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, said.

The prohibition includes social family visits not for vital reasons.

A further range of non-essential shops and services will also close to the public, while adult learning facilities and community centres will close.

Visits to hospitals, prisons and residential settings are to cease, with the specific exceptions on compassionate grounds.

"Shielding or cocooning" will be introduced for those over 70, and other people susceptible to Covid-19.

Chemists will be allowed dispense medicines outside of the normal periods of validity.

All public transport and passenger travel will be restricted to only essential workers, and those providing essential services.

"There should be no travel outside of a two-kilometre radius of your home for any reason," Mr Varadkar said.

The "radical actions," Mr Varadkar said, are aimed at saving as many people's lives as possible in the days and weeks ahead" and this is an "intensive period of restrictive action".

"The government's emergency response will be ramped up to ensure all our citizens get the help they need at this exceptional time," he added.

"The whole world is suffering during this pandemic, and Ireland is no different. What happens next is up to each and every one of us. Show your support for everyone working in essential services. Show you care for your family and friends."

"Stay at home," he concluded.

The Fine Gael leader's speech comes a few days after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a similar lockdown in the United Kingdom.

All this comes as cases of Covid-19 grew again today to more than 2,000 - with an extra 16 cases here in Limerick.