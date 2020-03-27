One-way systems in Limerick parks to limit gatherings

A SPECIAL one way system has been introduced in parks across Limerick in a bid to limit gatherings amid the spread of Covid-19.

Mungret Park, Shelbourne Park, O’Brien Park, Castletroy Park, the Adare River Walkway, the Baggot Estate and Ted Russell Park are now one-way, the council has announced.

The measure is being taken with patronage of parks expected to increase this weekend due to the expected fine weather and the clocks going forward, heralding the start of spring-time.

In addition to this, certain narrow walkways and toilet facilities at Lough Gur are to close for the present.

And in the city centre, the Milk Market will now open this Saturday morning.

Mayor Michael Sheahan has urged people to adhere to social and physical distancing in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus

He said: “Last weekend, government and health officials expressed concern that people out enjoying the good weather were not practicing correct social and physical distancing. Please heed the warnings and directions of the health experts, keep two metres apart and if a place is too busy, go somewhere else or return home. If your or your family’s health worth a quick walk by a beauty spot or riverwalk or beach?”

The move comes against the backdrop of the Limerick Covid-19 community response initiative swinging into action.

A call centre is in operation at the Munster GAA headquarters in Castletroy, while 300 volunteers are ready to help those most hit by the pandemic locally.

The Limerick COVID-19 Community Response Centre is up and running at the Limerick GAA headquarters in Castletroy today. Operating 7 days a week 8am-6pm, volunteers will answer calls to the dedicated helpline from vulnerable people seeking assistance with daily needs pic.twitter.com/s5IFMBSAOU — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) March 27, 2020

Open from 8am to 6pm, people can call 1800832005.

Chief Supt Gerry Roche said the facility will take calls from people needing help with shopping, picking up prescriptions, other supplies, or providing vital information around coronavirus.

Speaking to Limerick Today earlier, Mayor Sheahan said: “I don’t think there’s any county that is as ahead of the game and as organised and prepared as we are.”

“While it’s a difficult time in the life of our citizens, it’s a wonderful incredible public reaction. We could have only have put uit together with all the co-operation we’ve had from the stakeholders and volunteers across the county,” he said.

Chief Supt Roche warned that while his own force has been boosted by 25%, his manpower could fall by as much as 50% due to sickness due to Covid-19.

He said he would welcome people calling on the gardai in Limerick to report small, medium and large gatherings of people across the city.

“We are asking people to buy into these,” he said of the regulations put in place by government.

The Limerick Covid-19 community response helpline is at 1800-832005.