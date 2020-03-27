BREAKING: 302 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Ireland as three more people die from condition

THREE more people have died from coronavirus, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 22.

Across the country, there are now 2,121 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 302 from yesterday. There are no new confirmed cases in Limerick.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

No press briefing is taking place this Friday evening.