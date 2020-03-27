Limerick's Milk Market to close this weekend

THE MILK Market in Limerick city will not open this weekend, it announced this Friday.

In a Facebook post, the Milk Market informed its customers that it would be closing this Saturday.

It apologised for the inconvenienced.

However, it added that a number of traders' goods are available via the Neighbourhood Food Limerick, which can be found on Facebook. View their website here.

The decision to close the market follows new, stricter measures introduced by the Government to enhance distancing among the public. This includes a restriction on gatherings of more than four people, unless they are from the same household.