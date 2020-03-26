Limerick to join country in bualadh bos for healthcare staff

LIMERICK and the rest of the country is to come together in the next hour to salute Ireland’s healthcare workers.

Nurses, doctors and other health professionals have been at the coalface in trying to slow the aggressive spread of coronavirus pandemic.

And at 8pm tonight, their efforts will be recognised, with the Dail breaking for a moment for the applause, as well as many voluntary groups, media companies and other groups nationally.

Many people will take to their gardens, front doors, windows and living rooms across Ireland to show their appreciation while practicing social distancing guidelines.

The amazing initiative is also being replicated in Britain, where it picked up steam on social media.

Send us your videos!: Got a video of yourself applauding our wonderful health workers? Email nick@limerickleader.ie, Tweet me @Nick468official or Whatsapp me at 0876615151. We will use the videos on the Limerick Leader web site!