Limerick teenager’s bright idea to aid social distancing

ARE YOU an avid Covid-19 walker but feeling a bit anxious walking on tight footpaths along the city’s bridges, in case you break the physical distance code?

Well, there might be a solution to your worries as a local teenager has thought of an interesting plan that could help have stress-free (and coronavirus-free) strolls in your spare time.

North Circular Road teen Adam McNamara, who is a Transition Year student at Ardscoil Ris, has proposed that people walk in the same direction on separate footpaths in order to prevent bumping into fellow walkers.

The idea was inspired by his own experience, he told the Leader this week.

From this evening a one way system will operate around Mungret Park. This is something I requested to ensure the saftey for everyone to enjoy the park and maintain social distancing. Signs will be erected and I ask people to abide by this one way system over coming weeks ‍♀️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/DSpCcitGjC — Cllr Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) March 26, 2020

“I think the people of Limerick are generally reacting well to this virus by following the prescribed guidelines, but I feel more could be done regarding social distancing, and I sense we will see drastic measures being introduced in the coming weeks. My idea is simple, but effective. It involves the way pedestrians walk along bridges and public pathways.

“The idea is that pedestrians walk in the same direction on either sides of a bridge or pathway. This will prevent people coming in close contact with each other, which normally happens.

“I think this is a good idea as it will help people maintain their social distance, which will hopefully curb the spread of this virus,” Adam said.