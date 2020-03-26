Limerick councillor calls on ESB to review Ardnacrusha

SOCIAL Democrats councillor Elisa O’Donovan has called on the ESB to urgently review the operation of the Ardnacrusha power station and its impact on the management of the Lower River Shannon.

She has criticised the way the semi-state firm runs the facility, claiming that fish stocks have been depleted, and it has partly been the cause of some of the extreme flooding experienced in Limerick.

Prior to the meeting, she was told out of courtesy a meeting should be held with the ESB.

“At Ardnacrusha, the ESB regulates the river. So it’s really going to have an impact on what happens in areas like Corbally and the Mill Road.”