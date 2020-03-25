Gardai called to crash on Limerick road
GARDAI are en route to a crash on the Limerick/Mitchelstown road in Garryspillane.
Motorists using the R513 are being asked to take care on the approach to the village.
Meanwhile, works are still causing a slow-down on the Limerick -Tralee road, just west of Kildimo at the Pallaskenry turn-off.
West of there, delays have eased at another set of works in Kilcornan.
In both of these cases, motorists are being asked to take care.
#LIMERICK Crash on Limerick/Mitchelstown Rd (R513). More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 25, 2020
