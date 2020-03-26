Limerick Council reveals plans to CPO derelict sites

LIMERICK City and County Council has confirmed its intention to compulsorily acquire a number of vacant sites and derelict buildings across the city and county.

The local authority has published more than a dozen statutory notices on its website and at the properties which it intends to acquire under the provisions of the Derelict Sites Act, 1990, as amended.

The properties include a number of residential units as well as commercial units – none of which are currently in use or occupied.

All of the properties have been listed on the Derelict Sites Register, which is maintained by the council, for some time.

Any owner, lessee or occupier of any of the properties can lodge an objection, in writing, up to April 15.

A number of the properties, which are to be acquired, are located at Clontarf Place and at Wellesley Lane in the city centre.

These include a number of commercial and residential buildings as well as several terraced houses.

A house at Knockane Road, Newcastle West, and a two-bed cottage at Wolfe Tone Street, Kilmallock are also to be acquired.

Limerick City and County Council says it also intends compulsorily acquiring a single-storey cottage and surrounding lands at Mulcair Drive in Annacotty as well as a rural thatched cottage at Abbey View, Askeaton.

In cases where there are objections to the proposed CPO, the local authority is prohibited from proceeding without the consent of An Bord Pleanála.

Separately, the local authority has confirmed it intends to formally transfer a number of derelict sities and properties into its ownership early next month.

The sites to be vested include a residential apartment development and surrounding lands at Lord Edward Street, Limerick; a residential property and surrounding lands at Colbert Terrace, Abbeyfeale; a derelict site comprising a residential property and surrounding lands at The Square, Galbally, a derelict site comprising a residential property and surrounding lands at Collins Avenue, Kincora Park, Limerick and three residential properties at Woolworths Lane in the city centre.

In recent months, Limerick City and County Council has sold a number of properties which it had previously compulsorily acquired while others are to be developed.