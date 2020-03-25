Deaths in Limerick - March 25, 2020

The death has occurred of Conor (Connie, Con) Ryan of Commonline, Doon, Tipperary / Doon, Limerick. Ryan Conor (Connie, Con) (Commonaline, Doon, Co. Tipperary), March 25th 2020, (peacefully) at home after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, son Brendan, daughters Órla, Róisín and Aoife, devoted sister Kathleen, son-in-law Wayne, daughter-in-law Anushka, Órla’s partner Colm, much loved grandchildren Jayden, Lucy, Maisie and Pippa, uncles Den and Jack and their wives Maura and Margaret, his niece/goddaughter Fiona, nephews Gearóid and Liam, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and their families, cousins, extended family, supportive neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon Friday morning at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Mid-Western Cancer Foundation.

‘Due to the National Guidelines regarding Covid-19 funeral is restricted to family only inside the Church’. See below for online condolence book.



The death has occurred of John Barry of Shannon, Clare / Caherconlish, Limerick. John Barry, Shannon, Co. Clare and formerly of Caherconlish, Co. Limerick. March 25th 2020 (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Second son of Imelda and the late John Barry. Deeply regretted by his mother Imelda (Ballybunion), his sisters Geraldine, Helen, Ruth, Lucyann, Linda, Hilary and Dawn, his brother Kevin, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message in the ‘condolences’ section below