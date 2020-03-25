Zero patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick

THERE ARE zero patients on trolleys in the emergency department and wards at University Hospital Limerick this Wednesday.

Daily figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show the unprecedented levels at UHL amid the Covid-19 crisis.

UHL has been known to be the most overcrowded country for a number of years, largely due to its low bed capacity in comparison to other regions.

But following a number of crisis measures, trolley numbers have been kept to record lows over the past two weeks.

Some of the reasons behind the low trolley count include the cancellation of elective surgeries and outpatient appointments, which is freed up beds for emergency cases; the emergency department has now been ring-fenced to be a facility for Covid-19 cases and emergency cases; all local injury units are treating all minor injuries in the Mid-West region; and Model 2 hospitals are being utilised.

St John's Hospital injury unit opens 8am to 7pm, seven days a week, and all minor injuries presented to UHL will be redirected to either St John's, Ennis or Nenagh in order to deal with increased Covid-19 activity.

Unless you have symptoms for Covid-19, patients will be treated in a separate part of the hospital away from the emergency department.

