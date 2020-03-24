Deaths in Limerick - March 24, 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen Ryan (née Cunningham) of Gurtavalla Cross, Doon, Limerick. Ryan (nee Cunningham) Kathleen (Gurtavalla Cross, Doon, Co. Limerick) March 24th 2020, peacefully at home, in her 93rd year, predeceased by her husband Paddy; sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary Holmes, Jane Hayes and Kathleen Kennedy, sons-in-law Dan, John and Michéal, grandchildren Sarah-Jane, Claire, Kathy, Jack, Sinéad, Louise, Laura and Miriam, great-grandchild Ava, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass Thursday morning in St. Patrick's Church, Doon at 11.30 o'c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Due to the current National Guidelines funeral is restricted to family only.



The death has occurred of Pat Madigan (Junior) of Caherdavin Heights, Limerick City, Limerick. Pat Madigan (Junior). Madigan Pat (Junior) Caherdavin Heights and formerly of Hyde Road, Limerick. March 23rd 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the care of the staff at Milford Hospice. He will be sadly missed by his wife Helen, daughter Deirdre (O’Sullivan), sons Diarmuid and Donogh, sister Ann, brothers Michael (Billy) and Christy, late sister Marie, son-in-law Andy, daughters-in-law Valerie and Gillian, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, and many friends.

Removal from Caherdavin Heights on Thursday March 26th at 3.00 pm. to Shannon Crematorium. House strictly immediate family only but en route will pass Christ The King Church, Caherdavin, Sheelin Drive and Derravarragh Road for those wishing to pay their respects while adhering to the current Covid – 19 recommendations with respect to social distancing. Service at Shannon crematorium strictly immediate family only. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Pat's life and will hold a full funeral service to which everybody will be very welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers, please, to Milford Hospice.



The death has occurred of Mary Keane (née Duffy) of De Valera Park, Thomondgate,Limerick City, Limerick.

Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late George Sheehan. Very deeply regretted by her son Martin, daughters Samantha & Edel, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother, sisters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

While we would love to have everyone with us at this very sad time a private funeral will take place in line with best practice taken from Government advice regarding public gatherings. House private please. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held with a memorial mass in the future where we can all remember her for the lady she was to all who knew and loved her.

