Boss of Limerick community centre steps down

TRACEY Lynch is to step down as chief executive of the Tait House Community Enterprise Centre in Southill after 10 years.

The centre’s board of management confirmed the move in a statement this Tuesday, also adding that Michael Quilligan has been appointed into the role as general manager.

The board said Ms Lynch indicated to the board at the start of this year that she could no longer continue in her role as chief executive.

“Tracey has helped Tait House help others. Hundreds of young men and women were able to get training, skills, and employment during Tracey’s time here. Tracey remains committed to the aims and ethos of Tait House,” the board said.

However, Ms Lynch will remain with Tait House until the coronavirus crisis is over.

“Tait House has chosen to replace the chief executive position with that of a General Manager's position. We are delighted to announce that Michael Quilligan, former Enterprise Development Manager with Tait, has been appointed as general manager of Tait House,” the board confirmed.

Mr Quilligan has over 20 years' experience in the community, social enterprise and local development sectors. He is a proven mentor of entrepreneurs and community organisations, and has designed and implemented training programmes.