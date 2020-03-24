Councillors note proposal to dispose of lands in Limerick

MEMBERS of Limerick council have noted plans to dispose of three patches of land to private parties.

The local authority is planning to sell a premises consisting of a dwelling house situated at 12 Island Road in Limerick.

They are also seeking to provide the former Provincial Flooring Building in Galvone to the Tait House Community Enterprise company.

And the former boxing club property at the Galvone Industrial Estate is to be given by way of a lease to the Southill Boxing Club.

The disposal of land from the public to private sector is one of the few powers members have.