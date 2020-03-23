Deaths in Limerick - March 23, 2020

Given the current Covid-19 crisis, relatives, neighbours and friends of those who have died are reminded of the current Government advice regarding indoor and outdoor mass gatherings. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be conveyed online.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St John’s Hospital) of Edmond Byrnes of Derryclough, Ballingarry. Formerly of Ballyscanlon, Castletown Conyers.

Survived by his nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral (for family and close friends only) will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Tuesday, (March 24) for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A public memorial Mass will be held for Edmond at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at The Mater Misericordiae Hospital) of Catherine (Kaye) Corcoran (née Lee) of Glasnevin, Dublin. Formerly of Newcastle West and late of late of Telecom Eireann.

Predeceased by husband Paddy, brothers Ralph, Toss and Patje and sister Mary.

Survived by her sister Philomena; her loving son Martin; daughter Niamh; daughter-in-law Julie; son in law Andrew, grandchildren Sorcha, Rebecca, Katie and Holly, nieces, nephews, relatives and extended friends..

A private funeral will take place in the coming days while a public memorial service will take place at a future date.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to RNLI or The Mater Foundation.

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzgerald (née Hogan) of Elm Park, Clarina.

Beloved wife of Michael and dearly loved mother of Tina and Richard. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Tommy and Richard’s partner Ann; Sister Nancy, brothers-in-law Sean Bennis and Thomas Fitzgerald, sisters-in-law Marie Hogan, Geraldine Connell, Eileen Darcy, Mary McGill and Joan Lyons, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends and long time friend Catherine.

Given the current Covid-19 guidelines, a private funeral will take place in the coming days. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held with a Memorial Mass at a future date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Adare & District Nursing Home) of Christina (Lila) Flood (née Lee) of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick Flood and mother of the late Patricia. Much loved mother of Joseph. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends.

Christina's family wish to extend their deepest gratitude to all the staff in Adare & District Nursing Home, for their exceptional care shown to Christina.

A private funeral will take place, in line with best practice taken from government advice regarding public gatherings.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home, Dooradoyle) of Maise McNamara (née Ryan) of Lower Coonagh, Limerick city.

Beloved wife of the late Gerry and dearly loved mother of Jim and Betty. Sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Marion, son-in-law Frank Kelly, grandchildren, brother Tony, sister Vera, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Wednesday (March 25) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) O'Grady of Glenbawn, Ballyhahill.

Beloved Husband of the late Peg and Father in Law of the late Kieran (Kilmartin).

Sadly missed by his loving Daughter Eileen, Sons Thomas, John and Noel. Daughters in Law Marcella, Mary and Noreen, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Sister Joan, Brothers Paddy & Maurice, Nephews, Nieces, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass (family and close friends only) will take place in the Church of The Visitation, Ballyhahill on Wednesday (March 25) at 12 noon with burial after in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be held with a memorial mass in the future - house private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Catherine Mc Loughlin (née Morrissey) of Corrib Drive, Shannon, Clare. Late of Patrickswell, Limerick.

Deeply missed by her husband Sean, daughter Marie Harrison, son Michael, son-in-law Frank, daughter-in-law Allie, grandchildren Matthew, Diarmuid, Rory, Sean and Emily, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Arriving for Funeral Mass on Wednesday (March 25) at 11am in Mary Immaculate Church, Shannon (for family and very close friends only), followed by burial afterwards in Illaunamanagh Cemetery, Shannon.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Raymond Griffin of Ballinanty, Bruff. Formerly of Bulgaden, Kilmallock. Late employee of Liam Lynch Quarries.

Predeceased by his father John.

Survived by his adoring mother Margaret, sister Fiona (Burke), Knockainey; brothers Paul (Tralee) and Stuart (Maynooth); brother-in-law Tommy, sister-in-law Lisa; nephews Cillian, Ryan and Liam and nieces Ava and Emma; friends Ollie, Alan, Robbie and Kieran; Aunts, uncles, cousins and a very wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday (March 24) at 11.30am at St. Mary's Church, Knockainey. Due to Covid-19, it is requested that only family and close friends would attend the church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A memorial Mass to celebrate Raymond's life will be held at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish) of Bridget (Bridie) Ryan (née O'Donnell) of Sliabh-na mban, Dromsally, Cappamore. Formerly of Clonmany, County Donegal.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving sons John and Plunkett, daughters Mary McLoughlin and Rose Ryan (George) Reading UK, sons in law Martin McLoughlin, and Martin George; grandchildren Patrick and Oliver, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral and Mass Private due to Covid 19.

The death has occurred of Jude Treacy of Geraldine Place, New Street, Limerick city.

Sadly missed by his parents Frank and Nellie; sister Eleanor, brother Damien, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Jude’s family, his funeral will be and confined to private to family members.

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Sheerin) of Gouldavoher Estate, Dooradoyle Late of Banogue, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Roberta (Tobin), son Liam, son-in-law Liam, Sandra, her adoring grandchildren James, Jack, Mark, Alison and Kieran, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and friends. Sister of the late Christy and Ann.

In an effort to comply with HSE guidelines and with the support of Mary’s family, her funeral will be private and confined to family members and close friends.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to the charities Respect or Family Carers Ireland.