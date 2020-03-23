Popular Limerick store 'completely unaware' it sold hand sanitiser almost 10 years out of date

A POPULAR Limerick city store has issued an apology after it was "completely unaware" that it was selling hand sanitiser that was almost 10 years out of date.

Ryan's Centra, one of the busiest retailers on O'Connell Street, issued an explanation on its Facebook page this Monday afternoon in relation to the product that was shelved just last week. They became aware of the issue after a customer contacted them.

It has apologised to its customers, its staff and has offered refunds to anyone who purchased the product.

The retailer said it didn't usually use the supplier that sold them the product, and that they "paid way over the odds for them and immediately put them up on the shelves.

"Hand sanitiser is something we don’t stock normally in the store so we didn’t think to check the expiry date."

The store that a customer contacted them the following day to inform that the product was out of date.

"We were completely unaware of this. Also, some of the bottles seem to have the expiry date scratched out or covered with a permanent marker. Again, this was not done by us but must have been done before they were boxed."

They contacted the supplier "who insisted to us that there was a misprint on the expiry date and it should have read 2021 rather than 2011. We take everyone at face value and are extremely upset that somebody would mislead us like this".

The store that it wished to apologise to the customers who purchased the product and offered them a refund.



"We are trading in Limerick for over 10 years and regular customers who know us will know that we would NEVER knowingly deceive our customers like this.

"Secondly, we would like to apologise to our brilliant staff for putting them under extra pressure during this very stressful time. They are still coming in to work every day putting their health and the health of their families at risk. Please be kind to them it wasn’t their fault. Again, please accept our apologies – this was a genuine mistake and a very hard lesson to learn."