Limerick kids urged to correspond with nursing home residents to bring some comfort

WRITE a letter and make some nursing home resident smile. This is the simple concept behind Comfort Words, a national initiative from Nursing Homes Ireland which they hope will help support their 30,000 residents.

Tadhg Daly, the chief executive of Nursing Homes said this Monday lunchtime, he believes children can fulfil an important role in promoting positivity amongst residents.

“We’re asking them to write to residents in our nursing homes to connect with these special people and bring a smile to their faces,” he said. “We want children who know residents in their local nursing homes and also those who don’t know the people living in them to participate."

Mr Daly urged children to be mindful of the importance of hygiene in preparing the letters, urging children and their parents to wash their hands prior to preparing. He also suggested that letters could be emailed to nursing homes.

It was, Mr Daly continued, an opportunity for children who know people in their nursing homes to tell them how much they mean to them and how important they are to them. “Children who don’t know anyone in a nursing home can write a letter for all the residents, telling of their appreciation for older people and encouraging them to remain positive during Covid-19," he said.

“We believe letters to individual and collective residents will bring great comfort and pleasure to people in our nursing homes. Comfort Words can demonstrate the power of inter-generational solidarity during these extraordinary times,” Mr Daly concluded.

A listing of nursing homes is available to download from the Nursing Homes Ireland website.

“Comfort Words does not have to be unique to older people in nursing homes and can also be replicated for older people living in the community,” he added. “We would also encourage people to utilise the free postcards being provided by An Post for connection with residents in nursing homes.”