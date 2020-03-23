Bank of Ireland to close branches across Limerick

BANK of Ireland has closed a number of its branches across Limerick amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The lender, which has 12 outlets in the locality, will cease operations at five branches, stating there has been a reduction in footfall at branches, and an increase in online operations.

Its main city centre outlet at 125 O’Connell Street remains open, as do branches in Newcastle West, Dooradoyle, the University of Limerick/Castletroy. Also remaining operational are the Roxboro branch, the Shannon branch and the Charleville branch.

However, the shutters are falling temporarily at Bank of Ireland operations in Caherdavin, Abbeyfeale, Askeaton, Kilmallock and Bruff.

All these branches will continue to provide an external ATM cash withdrawal services.

Normal opening hours will continue in the branches that are open, the bank said.

These branches will also continue the provision of prioritised services for over 65's and carers between 10am and 11am, Monday to Friday.