'Have a really wonderful quarantine' - Limerick man's Mother's Day card sees the funny side

MOTHER'S Day this year was truly like no other in living memory, with social distancing guidelines preventing many families from meeting up to celebrate.

One Limerick mother in particular, who was unable to see her son due to these restrictions has her day brightened by a humourous card sent by her son.

Catherine Bourke, from Castleconnell, cares for her elderly mother. Her son Robert lives a few miles down the road in Castletroy.

"Have a really wonderful day" the card originally read, with Robert scribbling out 'day' and replacing it with 'quarantine'.

"Don't miss me too much," he signed off.

The card also features a drawing of Robert and his mother in their houses, separated by social distancing.

Elsewhere across Limerick, sons and daughters got creative with their Mother's Day wishes, with many filming videos or playing songs through windows.