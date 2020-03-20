Limerick town's sewer network upgrade is 'ahead of schedule'

THERE is good news for the people of Adare, as Irish Water’s project to upgrade the sewer network in Adare is ahead of schedule, according to Irish Water.

To date, approximately 345 metres of the 365 metres of new sewer have been laid along with the installation of all associated manholes. Works are continuing at the junction of the N21 and L1422 in central Adare.

Traffic management continues with a triple point stop and go system remaining in place. Traffic management crew members are successfully facilitating access from the L1422 to the N21 in both directions while ensuring traffic flows through Adare experience as minimal delay as possible.

As the works progress, the traffic management plan is continuously assessed in consultation with Limerick City and County Council and An Garda Síochána in order to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum.

Due to a serious traffic accident on the N69 this week, the supplementary eastbound diversion via the Askeaton/N69 highlighted in previous updates is not recommended at this time. Limerick City and County Council are currently undertaking a clean-up operation on this route due to surface oil resulting from this accident.

The suggested diversions below are still in place and it is recommended commuters traveling past Adare to take these diversions when traveling either west or eastbound. For those who wish to enter the village, traffic flow is being maintained at all times via the stop-go system.

The diversions are as follows:

Eastbound: Diversion indicated in Newcastle West. Vehicles to take R518 to Rourkes Cross Junction and proceed on N20 in the direction of Limerick.

Westbound: Diversion indicated at the at the N20/M20 Attyflin Interchange. Vehicles to take N20/R518 toward Rourke’s Cross Junction and proceed on N21/R520 in direction of Newcastlewest.