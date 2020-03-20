BREAKING: LIT Gaelic Grounds to be drive-through testing centre for Covid-19

THE LIT Gaelic Grounds is to become a new drive-through testing centre for the Covid-19 coronavirus, it has been confirmed this Friday afternoon.

In a statement on its website, Limerick GAA said: "Limerick GAA would like to confirm that LIT Gaelic Grounds is set to be used as a drive-thru testing centre for Covid-19.

"We at Limerick GAA have also offered the HSE the use of our other facilities if needed as we all come together during this Covid 19 crisis."

There are 557 coronavirus cases in Ireland, and at least 14 in Limerick.