Limerick principal and councillor call on parents to ensure children 'social distance'

THE SUN is shining and the most normal thing in the world is for children to go outside and play with their friends.

But we are not in normal times. Groups of children and teenagers are congregating together in Limerick against best advice.

Cllr Daniel Butler put a call-out on social media as it defeats the purpose of social isolation.

"Calling on all schools to send communication to parents asking them to ensure their kids social distance It's a big issue locally and you could help," tweeted Cllr Butler.

Padraig Flanagan, principal of Castletroy College, has the same message.

"Calling on all parents and guardians to please impress upon your teenagers the importance of social distancing. By meeting up with friends they are being part of the problem not the solution. I’m sure it’s difficult but it’s better than the alternative," said Mr Flanagan.

He says teachers can't be there physically for their students but "we're doing extraordinary work regarding their learning".

"It is a very difficult and challenging time for students especially the Leaving Certs. Extraordinary work is being done by the entire staff. We are getting hugely positive feedback from very appreciative parents on the work that is being done," said Mr Flanagan.

The Government and HSE have warned that failure to engage in social distancing is putting people’s lives at risk.