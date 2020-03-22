Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh give a hurl of a hand to local kids

A NORTHSIDE GAA club has offered equipment hurleys and sliothars to kids in the area who might have nothing to do now as they’re off school.

The Caherdavin side posted a notice on its social media channels over the weekend, pointing out to parents that the gear had been left outside the clubhouse.

“Enjoy a few pucks with the kids over the coming weeks Please be mindful when collecting not to allow potential transmission,” he said.

Although they were only left outside for one day, club secretary Derek Giltenan said the initiative had proven popular, with children not expected back at school until the end of the month at the earliest.

“It was a club idea, no one person’s in particular. There might be some kids who mightn’t have a hurley themselves. Kids are off school, and a lot of people are getting sent home from work. Kids might need a little outlet, parents might need a little outlet to entertain the lads, to bring them down here and perhaps let them puck a ball,” he explained.

Like so many clubs across the city and county due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Na Piarsaigh’s clubhouse has shut for a fortnight, with only access to the sports fields at Elm Drive now available.

Derek fears the worst is yet​ to come.

“I think they are going to shut down the country before too long. By the end of the week, we’ll all be in lockdown,” he predicted.

Many committee members of the club have volunteered to be a point of contact to elderly and vulnerable members who may be lonely during the period of isolation.

Derek said they can pick up a phone just for a chat, or request help picking up items if needs be.