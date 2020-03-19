Popular Limerick businessman had an ‘impish sense of humour’

A POPULAR city businessman, who has sadly died this week, has been described as having an “impish sense of humour”.

Tributes are being paid to Austin Gibbons, who was well-known​ in Limerick for running Krank’s Korner in Thomas Street and the Woodfield House Hotel in Caherdavin, with wife Jackie, who passed away in 2017

Auctioneer Pat Kearney, a long-time friend and business associate of the North Circular Road man said: “Austin and Jackie were two of the hardest working people I’ve ever met in my life. I did a lot of business with him. He was a lovely man with a very pleasant personality. He had a great impish sense of humour.”

Pat said Mr Gibbons loved “hopping the ball”.

“He was always pleasant company, and I had great experiences with him over a long period of time,” he added.

Pat said Austin and his wife Jackie gave “tremendous employment” to people in Limerick through their two main businesses. ​

“They were a lovely couple and excellent business people,” he added.

“Working was their life, working was their pleasure. They worked day and night. I’m so sorry for his family Austin has passed away,” Pat concluded.

The pair ran the Woodfield House Hotel at the Ennis Road between 1984 and 2007. They also ran the landmark Krank’s Korner at Thomas Street from 1981.

The funeral details have yet to be confirmed.

May he rest in peace.