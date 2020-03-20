Solidarity key to facing down  Covid-19 in Limerick communities

THE road into Knockaderry is ablaze with daffodils, a cheerful reminder that some things remain the same, even in these fast-changing days of Covid-19.

Another constant is the warm, beating heart of this small rural parish of 300 homes. Now, not surprisingly, Knockaderry Clouncagh has become one of the first communities to swing into action in a bid to face the challenges of Covid-19 together, as a community.

A small gathering of community activists, all correctly seated at the required social distance, gathered in Knockaderry Community Centre last Thursday evening to plan their campaign of solidarity and support.

A few miles away, in the parish of Ardagh/Carrigkerry, a similar campaign was getting underway while in Abbeyfeale, the local community council moved swiftly to reassure people that they were not alone in facing this national emergency.

Just as no community will remain untouched by Covid-19, no community is simply standing by. Whether it is led by the local GAA club, the local community council, a pop-up group or an amalgam of groups, the call to stand together is going out in every village, town and parish in West Limerick. And everywhere, that call is being answered.

In Knockaderry Clouncagh, the selected first weapon to combat the virus and fear of the virus was information. A letter, pledging help and support and with useful advice and telephone numbers was drawn up and distributed to all homes in the parish and a few beyond. This was backed up with social media and texts.

“We send this to one and all of our parish to let you know that, through the organisations within our community, we offer support to anyone who may feel vulnerable, isolated and alone and worried in the midst of this health crisis,” the letter states.

“While we do not know the outcome of Covid-19, what we do know is that in the near future we will need to rely on the support of our community.”

Read also: Meals on Wheels services of different kinds continuing in Limerick

In Ardagh, the St Kierans Area Response team was set up, covering five sub areas, Carrigkerry, Old Mill, Kilcolman, Coolcallagh and Ardagh. And by the weekend, they had over 50 volunteer shoppers ready to go. A list of who is available in each of the separate five areas has been delivered to all households and, says Paul Moriarty: “The bottom line is that each shopper will be personally known to each person requiring the service.”

“We have spoken to some shops and pharmacies already and we have all agreed strict hygiene protocols so we don’t pass the virus to our vulnerable parishioners,” Mr Moriarty said. These include using disposable gloves and the pledge to never enter a house.

The service went live this Wednesday.

In Abbeyfeale, community council chairman, Maurice O’Connell said they took a slightly different approach to other areas. Instead of setting up a squad of volunteers to do shopping or deliver prescriptions, the community council has worked with local businesses and services. “We felt having large numbers of volunteers could have adverse consequences,” Mr O’Connell said. “We have got the businesses to do the deliveries or help people with collections so there is limited contact.”

A list was drawn up covering pharmacies, dinners and food, fuel, household shopping and pension arrangements and with phone numbers supplied. Copies were distributed to shops and business premises around the town and posted online. By Tuesday, there had been some 3,500 hits.

The list also includes a local helpline as well as the warning to heed official advice only.