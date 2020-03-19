Another Limerick hotel announces closure due to Covid-19

THE Limerick Strand Hotel is to cease trading from tomorrow until at least Sunday, March 29 due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Manager Stephen O'Connor confirmed the move, saying: "We have to protect the health and wellbeing of our team and our many guests."

The hotel will be completely closed, he confirmed, saying any bookings taken for next week have been cancelled and customers refunded.

"Our plan at the moment is to re-open on March 29. We are going to assess it as things happen. We're going to monitor the situation and see what the best way forward is," Mr O'Connor added.

The Strand Hotel becomes the latest in a long line of inns across Limerick closing due to the outbreak of the flu-like condition, which has seen 14 confirmed cases in Limerick, 366 cases in the Republic of Ireland, and three deaths across the island.

Hotels the length and breadth of the county have closed down, or severely restricted their access due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

With around 2,000 people relying on this sector for an income locally, it’s a bitter blow to Limerick.​

Most accommodation providers are now only open to guests – but some have shut all together until at least March 29, as cases of the flu-like disease continue to soar.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed The George Hotel, The Savoy Hotel and Alex Findlater and Co restaurant, which between them employ 290 people, will close to the public until Sunday, March 29.

Meanwhile, the Limerick City Hotel remains open to guests. But McGettigan’s Bar and Restaurant on the same site in Mallow Street is closed.

The Absolute Hotel closed to the public on Tuesday until March 30 at the earliest, but remains open offering a restricted service to existing guests, while No. 1 Pery Square is to close altogether for two weeks. The Maldron Hotel is open, but only for residents.

However, the Clayton Hotel, remained open generally, although the leisure centre had closed.

The Pery Hotel on Glentworth Street shut its doors until Sunday, March 29.

While the Travelodge branch at Castletroy is closing until this date, the budget hotel's outlet on the city’s northside at Coonagh remains open.

The Castletroy Park Hotel has closed its gym and bar, but the hotel remains open to guests.

The Castle Oaks and Charleville Park Hotel, also members along with Castletroy Park of Pat McDonagh’s SO Group, have shut down totally until March 29 at the earliest.

In Adare, the Fitzgerald Woodlands House Hotel is closed. Meanwhile, Adare Manor confirmed it has decided to temporarily and voluntarily close the resort to “protect the team and their families, guests and the local community of Adare against the ongoing spread of the coronavirus”.

Ronan Branigan, the general manager of the Savoy Group, said: “In the interests of health and safety of our staff and customers, we are going to temporarily close all our outlets until March 29 which is the government advice in relation to this outbreak.

“We operate in a business which would find it hard to institute social distancing,” he added.

Mr Branigan said it’s hoped to keep Da Vincenzo’s open at the George Hotel for an hour each day, for hotel workers both in the Savoy Group and across the city.

“We don’t want people to congregate in big numbers, but if they feel they want to come in and catch up, we are going to offer staff food from 12pm to 1pm each day. We’ll also extend that to any hotel staff around the city who would like to have a hot meal,” he added.

The Deebert House Hotel was open as of this Wednesday.

But the Ballykisteen Golf Resort and Hotel is closed until March 29. ​The Bunratty Park Hotel is closed until this date, at least.

Across in West Limerick, up to 1,000 staff are without work as all the hotels, from Adare to the Kerry border close their doors due to Covid-19.

The move has been a difficult one for hotel owners and managers.

Olive Sheehan, of Leens Hotel in Abbeyfeale said it is “heartbreaking” to have to leave loyal staff go. She was also mindful, she said, of her many loyal customers for whom coming to the hotel was a social outlet.

Closing the hotel was, said David Fitzgerald of the Woodlands House Hotel, the most difficult decision they had ever had to make. His co-director, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, described it as an “agonising decision”.

The hotels which shut their doors on Monday are Adare Manor, the Dunraven Arms, the Longcourt House Hotel, the Devon Inn Hotel and Leens Hotel.

Hotels have also seen group bookings and weddings postponed or cancelled.

The decision was, however, inevitable. There had been a “significant drop-off in business over the last few weeks,” Colm Hannon, chief executive of Adare Manor said who added: “Everything the government has done is correct.” The golf course remains closed for its annual winter maintenance.

Mario Puchowski, manager of the Longcourt House Hotel said they were closed “initially until March 29”.

“We will await further updates,” he said, At least 60 full and part-time staff are affected and the decision to close was “very hard”, he said. But he said: “You could see people are very nervous about the situation. I didn’t want to be in the situation where people got sick in the hotel. I am very conscious of people’s health, the staff and the guests.”

In the hospitality sector, he said, workers are very close to people. “We can’t risk health.”

Huge efforts were being made at all hotels to assist staff members to get their applications completed in order to get social welfare payments.