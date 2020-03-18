Deaths in Limerick - March 18, 2020

The death has occurred of Susan O'Connor of Maigue Way, John Carew Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Peacefully, after a short illness, at St. Vincent's Hosptal. Daughter of the late Bobby. Very deeply regretted by her loving mother Brenda, brothers Michael & Eugene, sisters Mary & Sandra, nieces Nadine & Charlotte, nephew Nathan, sister-in-law Anita, brother-in-law George, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (March 19th) from 12.30pm to 1.15pm, with Removal afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for 2pm Crematorium Service. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Gossh, Davis Street, Limerick. COVID-19: In line with directives and good practice, it is strongly recommended that any person with respiratory illness and other vulnerable members of society, not attend funerals or public gatherings.



The death has occurred of Eileen Murphy (née Luddy) of Ballycummin, Raheen, Limerick /Newcastlewest, Limerick. Eileen Murphy. Formerly of Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick & Tesco, Dooradoyle. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Michael. Much loved mother of Anna, Margaret, Helen and Gretta. Cherished grandmother of Sian, Florence, Cathal and Hector. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law JP and Rob, sister Sr. Beatrice, brother Tommy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines surrounding Covid-19. Eileen's family wish to hold a private Funeral. Mass cards can be posted to Joseph Cross & Sons. 2, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. House private, please.



The death has occurred of Teresa Barry (née O'Doherty) of Meadowvale, Raheen, Limerick / Ballingarry, Limerick. Teresa Barry Barry, Teresa (née O'Doherty) Of Meadowvale Raheen and formerly Turrett St, Ballingarry, Co.Limerick on March 17th (peacefully) in University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Tadhg and Mary and husband Christy. Cherished by Billy and her three children, Mark, Julie-Anne and Louise, daughter-in-law Shelly, Louise's partner Conor, brothers Eamonn, Tadhg and Patrick, sister Ann, brother-in-law Pat, sisters-in-law Brenda and Monica, nephews, nieces, cousins and her wide circle of family, neighbours and friends.

Arriving for Requiem Mass at The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry, on Friday, March 20th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.In light of the current restrictions during this unprecendented time, the family recognises that people may not be able to attend, in lieu of this we would ask that people take a moment to remember Teresa on Friday.