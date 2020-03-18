Gardai appealing for witnesses of illegal sulky race collision

GARDAI in Newcastle West are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the N21 at Coolanoran, Rathkeale, Co. Limerick on March 17, 2020 .



At approximately 2.20pm, two parked vehicles were damaged and a horse was abandoned, which later died at the scene. The collision occurred whilst there was an illegal sulky race taking place on the N21.



Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, particularly road users with video footage, to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20048, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.