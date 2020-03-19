Limerick councillor calls for business relief fund

LIMERICK Labour Councillor Conor Sheehan has called for the council to establish a relief fund for small businesses forced to close due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Cllr Sheehan said: “This two-week closure could put many of our small businesses across the city and county into financial difficulty and coronavirus will have a devastating impact on our local economy.

“We need to see leadership on this from the council as our local businesses are likely to face exceptional pressure on cash flow in the coming months.

“The fund could be established from the money collected from commercial rates and if the Council needs to pass an emergency budget, so be it,” he continued.

“I would also call on the council to ask the government to temporarily reduce the VAT rate to try and ease the impact of coronavirus on business.”

“There is an onus on councillors and council officials to support our small indigenous businesses as best we can during the coming months.”

The council is continuing to urge all citizens in Limerick to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“While our public offices may be closed, our staff are continuing to provide essential services to the people of Limerick while others are successfully working remotely from home,” said CEO Pat Daly.

The council is asking that the public make contact via 061 556000, customerservices@limerick.ie or through the online portal MyLimerick via Limerick.ie.