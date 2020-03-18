An Post announces fresh measures in battle against coronavirus

AN POST is working closely with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) on plans on how to assist customers, and help the tackle the coronavirus crisis.

The majority of post offices will open from 8am this Friday, March 20, to facilitate OAPs who wish to conduct their business ahead of other customers,

Customers who are affected by the coronavirus may choose a ‘temporary agent’ to act on their behalf by completing, in advance, a form available at post offices and online at anpost.com/tempagent.

Post Offices have introduced social distancing and other practical measures to safeguard customers and staff.

Staff at post offices will capture customer details directly, avoiding the need for customers to handle counter equipment such as signing pads and pens.

Display boards, floor signs and staff will remind customers to remain apart from other people while in the Post Office.

A spokesperson for An Post confirmed that presently, mails and parcels services will remain operational.

“Due to the exceptional commitment of postal staff throughout the country we endeavour to maintain collection and delivery services for as long as possible.”

Customers will no longer be asked to sign for mail deliveries requiring signature, rather the postperson will sign to confirm the delivery in the presence of the customer.

Undeliverable items will be kept at An Post local delivery offices for collection by customers on production of proof of address and photo ID.

Flight cancellations to and from a growing number of countries will have its toll on international services.

Customers can go to anpost.com for full details on this.

Debbie Byrne, An Post, Managing Director: ’Our hope is that ongoing practical response to the needs of customers will help us playing our part in the national effort.”