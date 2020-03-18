Key job for former Limerick garda

A SENIOR garda officer who has spent a significant portion of her career working in the Limerick garda division has been appointed as acting deputy commissioner.

Up until her appointment last week, Anne Marie McMahon was the assistant commissioner with responsibility for the Southern region.

She is originally from County Clare.

During her 34 year career with An Garda Siochana, Ms McMahon has served at various ranks at Henry Street, Roxboro Road, Newcastle West and Bruff garda stations.

While she was stationed in the city between 2002 and 2010, Ms McMahon oversaw a number of high profile investigations which were linked to the then gangland feud.