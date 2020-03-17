TDs say Covid-19 'could be one of the most difficult crises Limerick has ever seen' in joint statement

A JOINT statement by Limerick City's four TDs has said that the Covid-19 pandemic could be "one of the most difficult crises that Limerick has ever seen".

The unprecedented joint statement was sent by TDs Brian Leddin, Maurice Quinlivan, Willie O'Dea, and Kieran O'Donnell this Tuesday evening, in response to the exponential increase of the disease spreading across the country.

There are now 292 cases of the disease in Ireland, following a major increase of 69 patients in the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase to date.

And in a rare moment in Limerick's political history, the four newly-elected TDs have issued a joint statement in an urgent bid to appeal to the public to adhere to the Government's advice and to help stop the spread of the disease.

"Our collective response to Covid-19 as a community will contribute to reducing the impact.

"We will save lives if we follow the advice of the health professionals and practice social distancing. This means staying apart from people: avoiding social contact where possible, and where unavoidable, keeping two metres or just over 6 feet apart. We also need to wash our hands regularly for 20 seconds. Our health professionals are prepared to work around the clock. We need to assist them by slowing the spread of the virus," they stated.

The TDs (comprising Fianna Fail, Fine Gael, Sinn Fein and Green Party) added: "Despite the measures taken by us all in Limerick to date — the Covid-19 crisis will get worse before it gets better. Our response as a community will determine the impact. As politicians we have been in touch with many of you over the last few weeks. We understand that many of you are concerned and worried for yourselves and for your loved ones."

They said that the public has "a duty of care towards the most vulnerable in our community. This could be one of the most difficult crises that Limerick has ever seen. If we work together we can and will get through it.

"We commend the nurses, doctors, ambulance service members and all the staff working in our health service who are dealing with an unprecedented challenge. Thank you for your selfless service at this extraordinary time."

There have been two fatalities directly linked to Covid-19 since the first case arrived in Ireland in late February.

At 8pm, the Limerick Leader will launch an interactive map that will connect volunteers and those self-isolating.