Instagram personality's Adare Manor honeymoon 'stolen' by Covid-19 closures

A WELL-known Irish Instagram star has shared how her dream honeymoon in Limerick has been 'stolen' by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Melanie Murphy (@melaniiemurphy) tied the knot yesterday in a ceremony that was greatly affected by Covid-19 social distancing regulations, sharing with her 112,000 followers her emotions up to and on the big day.

This Tuesday morning, she revealed in an Instagram post that her honeymoon has also been affected by the closures, with the happy couple planning on spending their first few days as newly-weds in Adare Manor.

Last night, the lavish resort which has hosted many a celebrity in recent years, confirmed their decision to temporarily and voluntarily close the resort to protect their team and their families, guests and the local community of Adare against the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus.

"The health and wellbeing of our team and guests at Adare Manor is always our priority," said a spokesperson. "In order to continue to protect our team and their families, guests and the local community of Adare against the ongoing spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) globally, we have taken the decision to temporarily and voluntarily close the resort from tomorrow Tuesday, 17th March 2020. In the circumstances, we will keep the re-opening date under review."

In her Instagram post, Melanie said: "the honeymoon has also been stolen by coronavirus...just found out that @theadaremanor is closing today."

Nonetheless, the couple are making light of the situation and are going to celebrate their nuptials at home.

"If we don’t laugh we’ll just cry some more!" she said.