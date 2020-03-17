Limerick gardai investigate death of teenager

A TEENAGER has died following a single vehicle traffic collision near Limerick.

The 18-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Cratloe just before three o’clock this morning.

The incident took place in the Cratloekeel area of the village in Clare, while the scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information, particularly and road users who travelled in the area who may have dash cam footage, to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.