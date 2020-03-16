Oil spill to close Limerick road overnight

Oil spill to close Limerick road overnight

Garda Síochána - Cork, Kerry & Limerick - Southern Region

THE N69 will remain closed both ways overnight just after Kildimo at the Pallaskenry turn-off while emergency services deal with a jack-knifed truck and a fuel spill.

Diversions are in place, may still be in place for a significant part of tomorrow.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes due to clean up operation.

The driver is said to be uninjured. 