Bishop of Limerick to launch special time of prayer this St Patrick's Day

LIMERICK Bishop Brendan Leahy will launch a special time of prayer tomorrow, St Patrick’s Day, for the people of the Diocese of Limerick as part of a nationwide Novena in the absence of public Mass.

A Candle of Intercession will be lit by Bishop Leahy during St Patrick’s Day Mass in the Redemptorists Church, Limerick tomorrow at 10am.

The Mass, which can be viewed here, will see Bishop Leahy bless and light the candle and pray at the Shrine of Our Lady of Perpetual Help for those suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic and for those who are on the frontline fighting it.

Said Fr. Seamus Enright, C.Ss.R.: “The people of Limerick have invoked the protection of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in times of difficultly for more than 150 years. We are now in a time of great need not just here in Limerick but across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At such times we turn to Our Lady and the lighting of the candle is Bishop Leahy’s invitation to the faithful to take part in the nationwide Novena in this time of COVID-19 crisis.”

The Novena will culminate with the Consecration of Ireland to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25th, the Feast Day of the Annunciation.

Bishop Leahy will himself celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Mass at St. John’s Cathedral at 12 midday. The mass will be streamed here.