Deaths in Limerick - March 16, 2020

The death has occurred of Kathleen Stickle of New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick. Kathleen Stickle (New Road, Thomondgate, Limerick). Formerly of Pineview Gardens, Moyross. March 13th 2020 suddenly at her residence. Predeceased by her partner Jerry and her Mum and Dad, Anne and John. Beloved mother of Evan, Ellie-Mae and Calvin. Sadly missed by her brother Douglas, sister Julie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends especially Dawn and Lisa.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday from 4.00pm to 5.00pm. Removal on Wednesday to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Ballycannon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Robert Roe, Rhebogue, Limerick. Late of Dublin, St. Mary's Park, Draper Erin, Dooleys & his beloved Fairview Rangers. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his wife Noreen, son Bobby, stepchildren Jonathan & Melissa, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law & large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday (March 18th) from 5pm to 6pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Thursday (March 19th) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. COVID-19: In line with directives and good practice, it is strongly recommended that any person with respiratory illness and other vulnerable members of society, not attend funerals or public gatherings. You may if you wish submit your condolences by phone to 061-410744, leave a message on the open Condolence book below or you can email through info@crossfuneralhomes.com anytime.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) NOLAN (née O'Shaughnessy), Whitehall, Dublin and formerly of Askeaton, Co. Limerick) March 15th, 2020. Peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Beneavin Manor Nursing Home, Glasnevin. Beloved wife of the late Alan, loving mother of Elaine, Robert, Gemma and Jackie, beloved sister of Eddie, George, Ann and the late Mary and cherished nana to Laura, Sean, Ava, Alan, Libby, Patrick, Arthur, Allie and Leo. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, but Betty’s funeral Mass can be viewed online at http://www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie/live-services/ from 10-11am on Wednesday, March 18th. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland, National Office, Temple Road, Blackrock, Co. Dublin or at https://alzheimer.ie/. House private.

The death has occurred of Linda Kennedy, 6 cill laidhaine, keyon Ave, Killeely, Limerick. Peacefully, at home. Very deeply regretted by her son and daughter, all other extended family and friends.

Reposing in Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (March 18th) from 12.30pm to 1.15pm, arriving in Shannon Crematorium for 2.00pm for Cremation Service. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Ova Care.COVID-19: In line with directives and good practice, it is strongly recommended that any person with respiratory illness and other vulnerable members of society, not attend funerals or public gatherings. You may if you wish submit your condolences by phone to 061-410744, leave a message on the open Condolence book below or you can email through info@crossfuneralhomes.com anytime.

The death has occurred of Ambrose Cosgrove, Kilmallock, Limerick / Irishtown, Mayo. Late of Cricklewood, London and Irishtown, Co. Mayo, who passed away unexpectedly at The Royal Brompton Hospital, London on March 6th 2020. Pre-deceased by his parents Paddy and Annie, sister Martina and brother Billy. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Fiona (nee O'Connor), daughter Katie and son Billy, brothers Padraic, Michael, Tony, and Martin, sisters Mary, Breege, Noreen and Margaret. His mother and father-in-law Joe and Maureen (O'Connor, Kilmallock), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, very kind neighbours and a very large circle of friends.

Ambrose's Funeral will arrive for 2pm Requium Mass on Wednesday 18th March 2020 to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Martinstown, Kilmallock, (V35 Y898) with burial afterwards at Kilbreedy Cemetery. Covid 19; In line with the directives and good practice, it is strongly recommended that we take the neccessary precautions, such as refraining from hand shaking and signing condolence books etc. minimising the Church to family and close friends, maximum 100 people. You may if you wish, submit your condolence by phone 063-98000. Leave a message on the open condolence book below or you can e-mail it through to daffyfuneralsmichael@gmail.com at anytime. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.