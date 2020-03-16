Major Limerick shopping centre observing normal trading hours

BUSINESS trading hours at the Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle are to remain unchanged as things stand.

That’s according to the facility’s manager John Davitt, who said staff there are following all the government advice following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Businesses across the country have closed down, or reduced trading hours in the wake of the outbreak - including pubs and bars.

It comes as 169 people have contracted the disease in Ireland.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Mr Davitt said: “We are doing exactly what the government is recommending and the HSE are recommending. We’ve put our own procedures in place. Shops are trading as normal.”

The Crescent Shopping Centre is the largest in the Mid-West region.

