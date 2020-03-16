Trolley figures hit record low at University Hospital Limerick as urgent call goes out for volunteers

WHILE the number of people on trolleys in UHL hit a record low, an urgent call has gone out for volunteers to assist with Covid-19 testing.

Only one patient was on a trolley at University Hospital Limerick this Monday morning, as the country currently battles a coronavirus outbreak.

It is the lowest the figure has been since November 30, 2015 when there was also one patient on a trolley.

The number stands at a stark contrast to the 92 patients that were on trolleys two months ago, on January 6.

However, this drop in figures is not a reason to celebrate, as it appears to be a direct result of staff at UHl tackling the spread of the coronavirus, with 169 confirmed cases across the country.

A spokesperson for University Limerick Hospital Group said: “In recent days, a number of decisions were made by the hospital’s crisis management team, including a significant reduction in elective activity and a visiting ban, in order to reduce activity on the site and minimise the risk of any spread of infection.

“The necessary absence of these staff has resulted in the redeployment of other staff to keep essential services running. In de-escalating the site we have also increased discharges and transfers and this has freed up additional bed capacity in UHL, contributing to relatively low numbers of admitted patients waiting in ED.”

Meanwhile, the HSE have asked the University of Limerick to inform its students that they are seeking to recruit healthcare student volunteers to assist with contact and coronavirus testing.

The notice was sent to UL students via Dean of the faculty of Education & Health

Science. Those interested should contact ehsCOVID@ul.ie.