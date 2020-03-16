Introduction of simplified Unemployment Payments for employees in Limerick

THE government has reacted to the laying off of tens of thousands of people by putting in place a special benefit for staff not receiving a wage.

An estimated 140,000 workers have been laid off nationally due to shops closing as part of measures taken to tackle the coronavirus. The majority are restaurant, pub and bar staff, but creche and childcare workers are also facing cuts.

In Limerick, those eligible for unemployment supports are being urged not to go to the Intreo office in Dominic Street, and instead abide by social distancing advice.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty says Ireland is in "unchartered" territory due to the spread of Covid-19, with 169 people infected nationally.

As a consequence of this, her department is introducing a 'pandemic unemployment payment' in order to get thousands into payment as quickly as possible.

The new payment that has been put in place will be available to all employees and the self-employed who have lost employment due to a downturn in economic activity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The payment will have a simple one – page application form and will be paid for a period of 6 weeks at a flat rate payment of €203 per week.

Individuals applying for the payment will be required to apply for the normal jobseeker’s payments within this six week period. Once this normal jobseeker claim is subsequently received, the Department will process these claims and reconcile payments at that time. This will involve backdating increased payments for certain customers.

Application forms are available online.

Employment rights adviser Padraig Malone said people should not be "too proud" to claim the benefit, even if they have savings.

"If you become unemployed, you shouldn't be afraid to apply for any kind of jobseekers' benefit. Most people will have enough PRSI contributions. People need to realise this is what they made their PRSI contributions for, occasions like this," he said.

Mr Malone, formerly of the Limerick Centre for the Unemployed, acknowledged many will not have savings, especially those in the low-paid sector.

He said while people should apply online where possible, the Department must be aware of the fact many might not have the knowledge or skills to do this, so they will have to provide help at their offices.

Information for people claiming a payment

There is no need for to attend your local Intreo Centre but you can apply in the following ways:

1) An application form for the new Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment can be downloaded from www.gov.ie/jobseekers and returned to us to PO BOX 12896 Dublin 1;

2) You can apply for another income support through the online portal www.MyWelfare.ie, (you will need a Public Services Card); or

3) Phone on 1890 800 024 or 01 2481398