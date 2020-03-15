Deaths in Limerick - March 15, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née D'arcy) of Muine, Doon, Limerick, V94 A2WV / Ballina, Tipperary. March 14th 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in her 97th year, wife of the late Connie. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Bríd and Mary B, sons Con and Mike, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Bernie, grandchildren Conor, Máire, Maureen, Cormac and Neil, great grandaughter Grace Mary, nieces, nephews, Pat, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Mike’s residence Muine, Doon, Co. Limerick V94A 2WV Monday evening from 5 o’c until 8 o’c. Arriving in St. Patrick’s Church, Doon, Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. “Due to the National Guidelines regarding Covid-19 funeral has to be restricted to family only inside the church.”

The death has occurred of Pat ( Patricia ) O'Gorman, 2 Church View, Ballyagran, Limerick. March 14th 2020. Very peacefully in the tender and loving care of all at Milford Care Centre. Dearly loved wife of the late Ben and mother of the late Tricia. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Ben, daughter Margaret (Curtin), son in law Gerry (Herlihy), daughter in law Marie (Wallace), sister Mollie, grandchildren Andrea, John, Leanne, Rebecca, Ben, David and Grace, extended family, relatives, her very kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing this Monday evening from 6pm at Daffy's Funeral Home, Ballyagran followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Ballyagran. Funeral Tuesday, on her Birthday, after 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards at Coleman's Well Cemetery. Donations, if desired please, to Milford Hospice.

Covid 19; In line with the directives and good practice, it is strongly recommended that we take the neccessary precautions, such as refraining from hand shaking in the funeral home and signing condolence books etc. minimising the Church to family and close friends maximum 100 people. You may if you wish submit your condolence by phone 063-98000. Leave a message on the open condolence book below or you can email it through to daffyfuneralsmichael@gmail.com at anytime.

The death has occurred of Maria HULLINGER (née Quinn) of Cloghadalton, Oola, Limerick / Caherconlish, Limerick. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Sadly missed by her loving husband Gene, son Josh, mother Rita, brother Simon, sister-in-law Deanna, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Wednesday (Mar. 18th) from 2:30pm. Removal to Shannon Crematorium for 4pm service. No flowers please; donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. COVID-19: In line with directives and good practice, it is strongly recommended that any person with respiratory illness and other vulnerable members of society not attend funerals or public gatherings. You may if you wish submit your condolences by phone to 061-415000 within office hours or email through info@griffinfunerals.com anytime.

The death has occurred of Willie Coffey of Boherageela, Meanus, Limerick. March 14th 2020, peacefully, after a short illness at his home. Late of Lough Gur Water Scheme, and Ire-Tex. Dearly beloved husband of Maureen (née Riordan) and dear father to Maria, Orla and William. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife and family, brother Pat, sisters Mary and Kathleen, sons-in-law Niall and Patrick, daughter-in-law Margaret, cherished grandchildren Tara, Sean, Rory, and Jack, great-grandchild Leon, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Reposing Tuesday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home Croom from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to St Mary's Church, Meanus. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery Predeceased by his grandchild Leigh and godson Alan. Following Covid-19 guidelines we encourage no handshaking or use of condolence books. Funeral Mass will be confined to 100 people in the church.