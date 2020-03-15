BREAKING: Health Minister announces closure of all pubs nationally

THE effect will come into place from close of business tonight, and does not affect restaurants and cafes.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said the closures will last until at least March 29.

The Department of Health has also strongly advised against house parties or "coronavirus parties" while the pubs are closed.

The announcement comes after images of people packed tightly into pubs emerged over social media in recent days.

Generally, you need to be 15 minutes or more in the vicinity of an infected person, within 1-2 metres, to be considered at-risk or a close contact.

There have been 129 cases of Covid-19 in the country, with two deaths so far.