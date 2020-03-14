Leading Limerick pubs first to close doors in response to coronavirus crisis

A GROWING number of the city and county's leading pubs and restaurants have taken the decision to close for business for the foreseeable in attempts to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The government have not called for any workplace closures of such premises, with reports of many pubs and restaurants across the country in high attendance since the Taoiseach's formal address on Thursday morning.

One of Limerick city's most renowned pubs and restaurants, The Locke Bar have made the "moral" decision to cease trade temporarily, it was announced earlier this Saturday.

Elsewhere in the city, popular bar Pharmacia have also made the difficult decision in the interests of staff and customer safety, they announced during the week.

One of the city's most iconic fast food restaurants, Chicken Hut have announced they will only be serving take-away meals from this Sunday.

‼️COVID-19 Customer Announcement ‼️Chicken Hut will be take-away only from tomorrow Sunday 15th March until further notice. We would greatly appreciate your co-operation during this time #ChickenHut #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/pXy1wiZFES — Chicken Hut (@ChickenHut1) March 14, 2020

Marco Polo and its neighbour the Jasmine Palace have both closed until March 29 in response to the outbreak.

Katie Daly's Heritage Pub and Kitchen on Nicholas Street has also taken the decision to close, as well The Riverside Restuarant in Croom

The amount of national confirmed cases of coronavirus now stands at 129, with two deaths associated with the virus.

