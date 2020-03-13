BREAKING: Gardai investigation underway following discovery of woman's body in Limerick

GARDAI in Mayorstone are investigating the discovery of a body of a female (late 30s) at a house on New Road, Thomandgate, Limerick this Friday evening.

Gardaí were called to the incident at around 7pm. where gardaí attended with emergency services.

The body of the woman has been removed from the scene and a post mortem will take place in due course which will determine the course of the investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.