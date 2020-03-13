€5,500 of suspected drugs seized and three arrested in Limerick city

GARDAI have arrested three people and seized €5,500 of suspected drugs following searches at two house in Limerick city on March 12, 2020.

Shortly before 8pm, Gardaí from the divisional drugs unit, with assistance from the armed support unit and the southern region dog unit, executed two search warrants at houses in Hyde Road and Clarina Avenue.

During the search in Hyde Road Gardaí seized €1,400 of heroin, €700 of cocaine and €550 of cannabis herb. A man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

At the second search in Clarina Avenue Gardaí seized €2,850 of cocaine, mobile phones and a weighing scales. A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis. All three people are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.