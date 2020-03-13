Deaths in Limerick - March 13, 2020

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) O'Shea (née Connaughton) of Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of the Salesian’s Parents Council, 12th March 2020, peacefully, at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved wife of Bill O'Shea. Dearly loved mother of David, Elaine, Niall, Karen and Billy. Beloved sister of Clora and sister in law of Peggy. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Bridget, her brother Dermot, sisters Phyllis and Vera and brother in law Seán. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grand daughter, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, this Saturday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (extension) cemetery. House private, family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Neurological Centre UHL.

The death has occurred of Christy Noonan of Ballyelan, Ballingarry, Limerick. Christy died on March 12th, 2020, beloved husband of Mary Rose (née Hartigan) and dearest father to Brendan, Louise and Rosemary. Deeply mourned by his family, sons-in-law Stephen and Vincent, grandchildren Diarmuid, Eoghan, Óran and Niall, sisters Betty and Mary, brother Paddy, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Castletown (V94 HK84) on Sunday, March 15th, from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry on Monday, March 16th, for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Granagh Cemetery.

(Due to current national restrictions, Mass gatherings must be restricted to 100 people inside the Church).

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Mulvihill of 14 O'Connor Park, Ardagh, Limerick. Died on 12th of March at UHL. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, son Gerard, granddaguther Skye, daughter-in-law Lisa, brother Jimmy, sisters Kathleen and Maisie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Reposing at St Molua's Church, Ardagh this Saturday, 14th March, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass Sunday, 15th March, at 12.30pm. Mass confined to family and relatives due to the government guidelines surrounding the coronavirus. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christine Keogh of Byrne Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick. Suddenly, at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her sister Tonya, grandparents Andrew & Christina Hussey & Ann Keogh. Very deeply regretted by her loving parents John & Christina, sister Sabrina, uncles, aunts, cousins & large circle of good friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (March 15th) from 3.30pm to 4.30pm (No Church on Sunday evening). Removal on Monday (March 16th) to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road, to arrive for 11am Mass with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

COVID-19: In line with directives and good practice, it is strongly recommended that any person with respiratory illness and other vulnerable members of society, not attend funerals or public gatherings. You may if you wish submit your condolences by phone to 061-410744, leave a message on the open Condolence book below or you can email through info@crossfuneralhomes.com at anytime.

The death has occurred of Caroline Brown (née Ray) of Meagher Close, Limerick City, Limerick. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, in the presence of her loving family. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, sons Damien & David, daughters Vicky & Pamela, brother John, sister Marion, aunt Terry, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, the extended Ray & Brown families & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (March 15th) from 3.30pm to 5pm, with Removal afterwards to St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street. Requiem Mass Monday (March 16th) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Elma Barry (née Higgins), Silverbirch Grove, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Unexpectedly. Beloved wife of Albert. Dearly loved mother of Mark, Alan, Valerie (Hanley), Brian & Gillian (Nestor). Sister of the late Gerard, George & Miriam. Sadly missed by her brother Sam, sister-in-law Shelley, daughters-in-law Genevieve, Siobhan & Helen, sons-in-law Brendan & Eamon, eleven grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at home in Silverbirch Grove, Dooradoyle (Eir code V94N2HW) Sunday (March 15th) from 4pm to 5.30pm. Removal on Monday (March 16th) to St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle, to arrive for 11am Mass with Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit of University Hospital, Limerick.

