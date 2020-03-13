Full list of events cancelled and places closed in Limerick due to Covid-19

A MAJORITY of both large and small-scale events have been cancelled or postponed across Limerick city and county in efforts to contain and limit the spread of Covid-19.

In addition to this, many places have made the decision to close for the foreseeable future in response to the government announcing the country is moving to the "delay phase" of tackling coronavirus.

Here is a list of events that have been confirmed as cancelled in Limerick:

St Patrick's Day - March 17

The Limerick St Patrick’s Day Parade and the 50th Limerick International Band Championship have been postponed until later in the year.

Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council, said the decision was not easy. “Cancellation is not an easy thing to do and this will bring disappointment to many who had been working very hard behind the scenes and were looking forward to marching down O’Connell Street with pride next week, but we have taken this decision due to the possible threat to public health from COVID-19.”

Join in the virtual parade on the day using #LimerickStPatsFestival on Twitter

Join in the virtual parade on the day using #LimerickStPatsFestival on Twitter

Great Limerick Run - May 1-4

Run for Fun, the children's fun run will be rescheduled to Saturday, October 3.

The marathon, mini-marathon and six mile run set for the following day, Sunday, October 4.

All registrations processed online for the event will be valid for the rescheduled date.

❗️❗️ EVENT RESCHEDULED ❗️❗️ With the increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 we have made the decision, together with the event partners and local authorities, to reschedule this year's event to Sunday, October 4th. Visit https://t.co/nGGkAEObB7 for more information pic.twitter.com/d8ZiL08GZV — RegeneronLimerickRun (@RGreatLimRun) March 12, 2020

“We did not take this decision lightly but have no doubt that it is the appropriate thing to do. Public health must come first. The health of the 14,000 participants and the thousands of others who come to Limerick over the May Bank Holiday weekend to enjoy these great events on the Saturday and Sunday is our primary concern in making this decision," said organiser John Cleary.

Riverfest- May 1-3

The popular annual event is set to be postponed to later in the year.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Mayor Cllr Michael Sheahan said: “It is disappointing that we have to postpone Riverfest but it is the right decision to make. What is most important now is the health of the people of Limerick, especially those who are elderly and vulnerable to infection. We will look at the possibility of rescheduling the festival later in the year but again this is dependent on COVID-19.”

Riverfest 2020 to be postponed due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19.



See full details: https://t.co/ZnOsMTXRfM pic.twitter.com/SsGD8Y0Cha — Riverfest (@RiverfestLmk) March 12, 2020

Team Limerick Clean-Up - March 23

A statement from TLC6 states that the event, which was due to be held on March 23, has been postponed until a further date.

*Team Limerick Clean-Up 6 Deferred*

Having met and consulted today with the statutory agencies and having monitored all information in relation to COVID-19 the decision has been made to defer TLC6 until a later date in the year. Any queries please DM or email us! ♻️ pic.twitter.com/FCy1Zrnpb5 — Team Limerick Clean-Up (@TLC_Limerick) March 12, 2020

Any queries regarding the deferral can be emailed to info@teamlimerickcleanup.ie

Sporting events

All GAA, IRFU, FAI and Basketball Ireland matches and games in Limerick have been cancelled.

Please refer to our sports section for more information.

Mass

The public celebration of Mass in the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly is suspended until and including Sunday, March 29, with immediate effect.

Archbishop of Cashel & Emly, Kieran O'Reilly made the announcement this Friday morning. Funeral Masses and the celebration of marriage complying with the maximum attendance of 100 are not included. Much of east and south-east Limerick is in the archdiocese.

See https://t.co/p43KGxEfnf for statement regarding cancellation of all Public Masses across the Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly in response to the Covid-19 Virus. — Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly (@CashelandEmly) March 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Limerick's Redemptorists have gone online. They will all be broadcast on http://www.novena.ie/ according to Redemptorist Rector, Fr Seamus Enright. He also invites people to email their prayers to msasacristy@cssr.ie

Council meetings

All Council meetings scheduled to take place over the next two weeks have all been deferred until further notice, including:

Monthly Meeting of the Municipal District of Cappamore-Kilmallock [19 March]

Party Leaders’ Meeting [23 March]

Protocol Committee Meeting [23 March]

Full Meeting of Limerick City and County Council [23 March]

Limerick City and County Council will continue to provide all other services to the people of Limerick.

Customers Services remain open in Merchant’s Quay and Dooradoyle, along with the District Offices in Kilmallock, Newcastle West and Rathkeale.

The Council’s Crisis Management Team continues to meet daily to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and act on the advice of the Government and Department of Health.

Court

The Courts Service is introducing measures which will scale back the number and size of court hearings. In many ways it will be business as usual, but with mitigating measures in place to reduce the numbers attending courts.

The Service is very aware of its responsibility to limit the scope of any threats to health which large gatherings may pose: but we are also aware that arrangements must be respectful of people’s rights.

Those who are due to visit courts and practitioners are reminded to check notices each evening on www.courts.ie and the legal diary.

Student Race Day - April 2

Limerick Student Raceday has been postponed over coronavirus fears.

A statement on behalf of the event reads: “Following the Government and Horse Racing Ireland guidelines in respect to the outbreak of Covid-19 and public gatherings, Limerick Racecourse has decided to postpone the SPIN South West Student Raceday due to take place on the April 2, 2020. No refunds shall be issued as we will be announcing an alternative date in due course, please retain your ticket as it will be valid on the new date.”

Limetree and Belltable events

Both venues are now closed and all performances/events associated with the organisation are cancelled until March 29.

This includes the Red Army launch on March 24 in Thomond Park.

Following the Taoiseach’s statement earlier, all performances at @LimeTreeTheatre and @BelltableLimk from today to March 29 have been cancelled. If you have tickets for any of the shows affected you will he contacted by the box office over the coming days. 1/2 — Lime Tree Theatre (@LimeTreeTheatre) March 12, 2020

O'Connor Murphy auction - April 17

Their Live Property Auction due to take place in The Red Cow Hotel on April 7 has been rescheduled and will now be hosted through our ONLINE PLATFORM on April 17, 2020.

For further details call 01 567 6979

Limerick Writers Centre festival - April 1-30

The Limerick Writers' Centre's annual celebration of poetry 'April is Poetry Month in Limerick' has been cancelled.

"We are very disappointed to have to cancel all events planned for April but in the interest of everyone's safety and well being we reluctantly decided to cancel the festival for this year," Director of the festival Dominic Taylor stated.

The organisers extended their thanks to all those who supported their efforts and look forward to getting everything back on track after the crisis is over.

Driving tests

The RSA are suspending all driving tests following the conclusion of the last test today Friday, March 13 2020.

The suspension of driving tests will run until 29 March 2019 and this will be kept under review.

"We understand that this will cause inconvenience to our customers, but it is the correct measure to take given the public health advice concerning social distancing and given the personal nature of the driver testing service. RSA driver testers are in are close proximity to members of the public, in a confined space, for up to 40 minutes on each driving test," a spokesperson said.

Based on advice @RSAIreland are suspending all driving tests following the conclusion of the last test today Friday 13 March 2020. Full details here https://t.co/ooYxio4Mth pic.twitter.com/f8xp8ICf73 — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) March 13, 2020

"Those who have a driving test scheduled during this period will have the test rescheduled free of charge and we will be directly in contact with candidates in the coming days. Updates around the re-starting of driving tests will be published on rsa.ie and RSA social media.

"For those who wish to make a normal application for a driving test please be advised we are continuing to receive and process applications as usual. However, appointments will not be scheduled in such cases until the driver testing service resumes. Where there are exceptional circumstances eg. emergency and essential service drivers, needing a driving test, we will make all reasonable efforts to accommodate these customers."

Here is a list of Limerick places that are closed:

Childcare facilities, schools, colleges and universities

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the country's schools, colleges and childcare facilities are to close until March 29 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

University of Limerick is closed to all staff and students.

UPDATE: University of Limerick campus will close from end of business today to all staff and students. For full information and advice, click below #Covid-19 — University Of Limerick (@UL) March 12, 2020

Mary Immaculate College is also closed

ATTENTION ALL STUDENTS: The latest update on Covid-19 from @President_MIC is available here now: https://t.co/RJKATEpHx8. Please monitor your student email for regular updates. @maryisu @MICStudentLife pic.twitter.com/3z26hLap0U — MIC_Limerick (@MICLimerick) March 12, 2020

Limerick Institute of Technology is closed for face to face teaching until March 29. Other essential services will be maintained, albeit at reduced levels in many cases. This notice also applies to Limerick College of Art and Design (LCAD).

Public libraries, museums and galleries

All 16 branches of Limerick’s libraries, as well as Limerick Museum and Limerick City Gallery of Art will close until March 29, 2020.

#Limerick 's Libraries, Limerick Museum and Limerick City Gallery of Art closed due to COVID-19. Council meetings deferred to later date



Read More: https://t.co/aPLjOaPG0v — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) March 12, 2020

Shannon Group attractions

Shannon Group has taken the decision to suspend operations at all of its Shannon Heritage visitor attractions until March 29.

The temporary suspension involves the following Shannon Heritage sites:

King John’s Castle in Limerick

Bunratty Castle & Folk Park

Retail outlets at the Cliffs of Moher

Adare Heritage Centre

The suspension also includes its medieval banqueting operations at Bunratty, Knappogue and Dunguaire Castles and its traditional Irish Night at Bunratty Folk Park.

In line with Government guidelines and in the interest of public safety, Shannon Heritage will close all our day and evening visitor experiences from March 13th until March 29th. Please continue to check out our social media channels for regular updates. #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/8TTu4sarjR — Shannon Heritage (@shannonheritage) March 13, 2020

