HSE yet to confirm if Limerick is to get share of 10,000 beds for coronavirus patients

THE HSE are yet to confirm where the 10,000 beds nationwide for coronavirus patients are to be located.

The plan for beds which have been asked of the HSE acts as part of a contingency plan for a worst-case scenario of 50% of the country becoming infected, according to Tánaiste Simon Coveney.



According to documents seen by RTÉ, the beds would be in various locations, such as existing health facilities, student accommodation, hotel rooms and military sites.

When the Limerick Leader contacted a HSE spokesperson regarding the specific location of the beds, the response was: "As the public is aware, all parts of the health service are involved in a significant range of preparations for the rapidly evolving situation related to COVID-19.

"A range of plans are in place and various measures are under consideration so that we are prepared for a range of potential scenarios.

"We will communicate with the public as and when various plans are finalised, but it would be confusing and unhelpful to say any more until these plans are confirmed. We are not in a position to confirm at this stage about specific bed plans."

"There is a very understandable level of public concern about the spread of COVID-19, but we’d like to remind the public that COVID-19 is spread in sneeze or cough droplets. To infect someone, the virus has to get from an infected person's nose or mouth into another person's eyes, nose or mouth. This can be direct or indirect (on hands, objects, surfaces). Keeping this in mind will help you to remember all the things you need to do to protect yourself and others from the virus. There is no medical evidence that COVID-19 can be spread in any other fashion."